How Ajay Devgn spent his birthday

April 03, 2018 14:20 IST

Touring Paris in style, of course!

Ajay Devgn celebrated his 49th birthday in Paris. Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug accompanied the star.

Ajay captions this picture, 'Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris.' That translates to birthday party in Paris.

Is he taking French lessons?

The Devgns are accompanied by Vatsal Seth and his wife Ishita.

Both have a deep connection with Devgan as they made their debuts with him.

And he played dad to both -- Vatsal, in 2004's Tarzan: The Wonder Car, and Ishita, in 2015's Drishyam.

Ajay and his seven year old.

Yug looks a tad gloomy in the pic, but we betcha daddy knows just how to make it all go away...

Just give him a bag of candy!

A birthday well spent then.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram