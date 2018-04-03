How Ajay Devgn spent his birthday

Touring Paris in style, of course!
Ajay Devgn celebrated his 49th birthday in Paris. Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug accompanied the star.
Ajay captions this picture, 'Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris.' That translates to birthday party in Paris.
Is he taking French lessons?
The Devgns are accompanied by Vatsal Seth and his wife Ishita.
Both have a deep connection with Devgan as they made their debuts with him.
And he played dad to both -- Vatsal, in 2004's Tarzan: The Wonder Car, and Ishita, in 2015's Drishyam.
Ajay and his seven year old.
Yug looks a tad gloomy in the pic, but we betcha daddy knows just how to make it all go away...
Just give him a bag of candy!
A birthday well spent then.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram
