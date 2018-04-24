Gully Boy wraps up: Ranveer, Alia party

April 24, 2018 15:15 IST

You have to see what Ranveer is wearing!

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has wrapped up.

Based on the lives of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy releases on February 14, 2019.

The entire team came together to celebrate the film's completion and partied hard.

Of course, there was a lot of dancing and rapping.

Meet the lead pair.

We know Ranveer's dress sense by now, but what in Karl Lagerfeld's name is this?!!!

Of course, we love Ranveer's confidence, the way he carries off the floral pants and cat print, yellow t-shirt.

Alia puts on a little black shimmery dress.

Kalki Koechlin is part of the film too.

Say hi to Zoya.

Choreographers Caesar Gonsalves and Bosco Martis with Vivian (centre), on whose life the film is based.

Dolly Sidhwani with a friend. Ritesh Sidhwani, Dolly's husband, and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment produce the film.

Shrishti Behl Arya.

Now where haven't we seen them before?! Shweta Bachchan Nanda with Kajal Anand.

Kubra Sait.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar