Guess who this actress is!

Test your filmi gyaan!
This former beauty pageant winner has been missing from the limelight for a while now.
But she's quite the social media sensation!
She has two daughters.
Can you guess who she is from this Instagram picture?
Test your filmi gyaan!
This former beauty pageant winner has been missing from the limelight for a while now.
But she's quite the social media sensation!
She has two daughters.
Can you guess who she is from this Instagram picture?
Met a celebrity?
Email us photos & videos
this
Comment
article