March 31, 2018 12:41 IST

Test your filmi gyaan!

This actress is born to a Malayali mother and a Telugu father and was brought up in Chennai.

She made her acting debut in 2010 with a Telugu film.

She recently wed a superstar's son, who is a star in his own right. In fact, he was her co-star in her very first film.

We can't wait for her to make her debut in Bollywood.

Can you guess who she is from this Instagram picture?