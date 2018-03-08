Govinda, Nawaz, Abhay, Pulkit's day out at the movies

March 08, 2018 15:05 IST

It's movie night in Bollywood!

A special screening of I Am Sorry, a Women's Day special short film, was held on Wednesday.

In other part of Mumbai, celebrities attended Nawazuddin Siddiqui and casting director Mukesh Chhabra's short film festival, Bolti Khidkiyaan. It is especially meant for aspiring writers and directors.

The mentors include Anurag Basu, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Imtiaz Ali, Abhishek Kapoor and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Govinda.

Soundarya Sharma, who was seen in Ranchi Diaries.

Randeep Hooda.

Abhay Deol.

Darshan Kumar.

Sharad Kelkar.

Aftab Shivdasani.

Vivek Dahiya.

Ritika Singh, who plays the lead.

Digangana Suryavanshi.

Shashi and Anu Ranjan.

***

Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the Bolti Khidkiyaan festival.

Amit Sadh.

Pulkit Samrat.

Jackky Bhagnani.

Ragini Khanna.

Sunil Grover.

Vineet Kumar Singh, who wrote and starred in Mukkabaaz.

Mukesh Chhabra.

Raghav Juyal, dancer and television host.

Nupur Sanon.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar