Last updated on: October 08, 2018 13:13 IST

Who looks cuter? Gauri's youngest or his dad?

Gauri Khan -- movie producer, star interior designer, co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment and Mrs Shah Rukh Khan --- is spending quality time with her superstar hubby and youngest child AbRam on her birthday.

Posting a picture on her Instagram account, Gauri wrote, 'With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram