Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Asha Parekh mourn Shammiji

March 06, 2018 16:08 IST

Shammiji passed away on Wednesday, March 6. She was 89.

Her funeral was held at the Oshiwara cemetery, Jogeshwari, north west Mumbai.

Boman Irani and Farah Khan worked with Shammiji in Shirin Farhad Ki Nikal Padi.

Leela Bhansali's daughter Bela Sehgal directed Shirin Farhad Ki Nikal Padi.

Shammiji's best friend, Asha Parekh.

Farida Jalal worked in her television series, Dekh bhai Dekh.

Priya Dutt posted the news of Shammiji's death on Twitter, noting, 'Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today, She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends.'

Anju Mahendru.

Annu Kapoor.

Sushant Singh.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar