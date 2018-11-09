Fans celebrate Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan

November 09, 2018 15:47 IST

There seems no end to parties in Bollywood! Now, it's the turn of the Thugs Of Hindostan gang.

Celebrities visited Aamir Khan's Mumbai home on Thursday as his film, Thugs Of Hindostan, released.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays Zafira in the film, and Thugs Of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya were spotted making their way in.

Avinash Gowarikar with wife Shazia and brother Ashustosh Gowarikar.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor.

Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Though Thugs of Hindostan has received bad reviews, it did not stop the film's fans from celebrating outside the theatre after the first day, first show.

Selfie time!

Here is Amitabh in action.

What do you think of this Aamir Khan?

The festivities continue.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar