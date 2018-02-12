Esha, Samantha, Nitibha: Who is the hottest this week?

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the hottest of them all?
Like most of us, our celebrities cannot resist posting pictures on social media.
Every week, actresses make sure to share their pictures on Instagram, and they look *so* good in some of them!
We decided to show them to you...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
What you looking at, Esha?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul is having a wonderful time unwinding at Kudle beach in Gokarna, Karnataka.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saumya Tandon/Instagram
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon gets drawn to the water.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
Lying around at work, Sunny tells us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha, whose social media handle is 'aslisona', takes her name seriously!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Akkineni/Instagram
Samantha Akkineni chills at the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
How hot is Mouni Roy?!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram
'When in doubt.. vacation,' says Kishwer Merchant. We love that advice.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Is Priyanka going through her latest script?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram
Shilpa Shetty slays it in black!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Rise and shine, Anushka Sharma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram
We love those eyes!
this
Comment
article