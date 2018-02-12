Esha, Samantha, Nitibha: Who is the hottest this week?

February 12, 2018 12:41 IST

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the hottest of them all?

Like most of us, our celebrities cannot resist posting pictures on social media.

Every week, actresses make sure to share their pictures on Instagram, and they look *so* good in some of them!

We decided to show them to you...



Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

What you looking at, Esha?



Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul is having a wonderful time unwinding at Kudle beach in Gokarna, Karnataka.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Saumya Tandon/Instagram

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon gets drawn to the water.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Lying around at work, Sunny tells us.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha, whose social media handle is 'aslisona', takes her name seriously!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Akkineni/Instagram

Samantha Akkineni chills at the beach.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

How hot is Mouni Roy?!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram

'When in doubt.. vacation,' says Kishwer Merchant. We love that advice.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Is Priyanka going through her latest script?



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty slays it in black!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Rise and shine, Anushka Sharma.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

We love those eyes!