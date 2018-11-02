Esha Deol's adorable birthday

November 02, 2018 10:26 IST

Happy birthday, Esha!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol, who is making a comeback to acting with the short film Cakewalk, turns 37 today, November 2.

Yes, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's first born shares her birthday with Shah Rukh Khan.

While King Khan gave his fans a sneak peek into his birthday celebrations on Instagram, Esha shared an adorable picture of herself with daughter Radhya.

'And as I turn a year wiser today wanted to thank each one of u for all the love, support ,best wishes & blessings...' Esha wrote, 'really means a lot to me !!! Stay happy & healthy.'