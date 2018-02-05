rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » DON'T dance like this on Valentine's Day!

DON'T dance like this on Valentine's Day!

Last updated on: February 05, 2018 14:37 IST

Watch and learn.

Valentine's Day is as good as any for us to break into a jig.

Even then, there are certain dance steps that are a complete no-no when if in the mood for love.

For all the eager beavers out there, here are the ones, says Sukanya Verma, you should avoid.

 

Amitabh Bachchan, Don

Don

 

It's one thing to feel crazy in love and another to behave like a person hit by an electric shock.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kick

Salman Khan

 

This is NOT what puppy love looks like.

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Akshay Kumar

 

Chest bumping won't swell anyone's chest with pride. Certainly not the one you're wrangling over.

Ajay Devgn, Son of Sardar

Ajay Devgn

 

Alright, we get it -- she makes your heart go boom, boom, boom. Guess what? Too much information!

Jeetendra, Jaani Dushman

Jeetendra

 

It's best to leave your inner Sridevi and undying love for Mere Haathon Main Nau Nau Chudiyan behind for some other day.

Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, Dil Se..

Shah Rukh Khan

 

Chaiyya Chaiyyaing on train tops is never a good idea, be it V-day or *any* day.

Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah, The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan

 

Some fantasies must never leave the imagination. Lock them away. Dispose the key.

Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor, Jeet

Sunny Deol

 

January is all about New Year resolutions. New Year resolutions are all about gym subscriptions.

February is all about romance and V-Day. And this is what happens when love and gym collide.

Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, R Rajkumar

Sahid Kapoor

 

V-day is for dates not dangal. As the old American saying goes, make love not war.

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Raja Babu

Govinda

 

And here's what a V-Day ball looks like when mistaken for Holi.

Katrina Kaif, Agneepath

Katrina Kaif

 

Don't know about seduction, but a spasm is guaranteed if unqualified folks attempt this Kat-style thrusting at home.

Sukanya Verma
Tags: Karisma Kapoor, Haathon Main Nau Nau Chudiyan, Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Rukh Khan
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use