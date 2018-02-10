Does Sonakshi look HOT? VOTE!

Sona looks gorgeous, and she knows it!
Sonakshi Sinha looked like a million bucks at a media interaction promoting her new film, Welcome To New York.
Wearing a blue pantsuit and aamazing confidence, the actress posed for pictures at the venue.
Welcome To New York -- a comedy directed by Chakri Toleti, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani -- releases on February 23.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
