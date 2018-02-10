Does Sonakshi look HOT? VOTE!

rediff.com

February 10, 2018 10:00 IST

Sona looks gorgeous, and she knows it!

Sonakshi Sinha looked like a million bucks at a media interaction promoting her new film, Welcome To New York.

Wearing a blue pantsuit and aamazing confidence, the actress posed for pictures at the venue.

Welcome To New York -- a comedy directed by Chakri Toleti, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani -- releases on February 23.

What do you think about Sonakshi's style?

Take a look at her pictures and VOTE at the end!

 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

