Does Manisha Koirala look like Nargis Dutt?

June 06, 2018 15:42 IST

Look who plays Sanju's mom.

Yet another character has been revealed from Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

The new poster features Manisha Koirala as the late Nargis Dutt, the legendary actress and Sanjay Dutt's mother.

Raju released the poster on Sunil Dutt's 88th birthday, June 6, and tweeted, 'She lovingly called him #Sanju, and now that's what we all do too! Watch the ever so wonderful Manisha Koirala as Nargisji on 29th June.'