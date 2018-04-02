rediff.com

Divya Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani watch Blackmail

Divya Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani watch Blackmail

April 02, 2018 15:33 IST

Irrfan Khan's latest release Blackmail will release on April 6.

A special screening of Blackmail was held at Sunny Super Sound, Juhu, north west Mumbai.

We missed the film's lead Irrfan Khan but other members of the cast did attend.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film will release on April 6.

 

Blackmail looks like a promising thriller, and has Divya Dutta in its cast.

 

Rajkumar Hirani is flanked by wife Manjeet (on his left) and Tanuja Chandra, who had directed Irrfan in Qarib Qarib Singlle.

 

Cast member Arunoday Singh with wife Lee Elton.

 

Director Abhinay Deo and Sudhir Mishra.

 

Ashutosh Gowariker.

 

Amole Gupte.

 

Marathi actress Anuja Sathe is also a part of Blackmail.

 

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Tags: Divya Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani, Abhinay Deo, Ashutosh Gowariker, Tanuja Chandra
 

