Dhanush, Nawaz, Tillotama head to Cannes

April 29, 2018 12:30 IST

The legendary film festival has a strong Indian flavour this year.

The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir, an Indo-French production starring Dhanush, will be showcased at the Cannes International Film Festival in May.

The team will unveil the film's India poster at the festival's India Day celebrations on May 11.

The 'comic adventure' is directed by Ken Scott and marks Dhanush's first international project. It will release in English and French.

The film based on Romain Puertolas's French novel, The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Wardrobe.

Also starring Bernice Bejo -- who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in The Artist -- Gerard Jugnot, Erin Moriarty and Barkhad Abdi, the film is set in Mumbai, Paris, the Falklands, Spain, Rome and Libya. It releases in France on May 30.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto, directed by Nandita Das, features in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.

Siddiqui plays Saadat Hasan Manto, the legendary writer.

Rasika Dugal plays his wife Safia; Rishi Kapoor also has a pivotal role.

The will be Nandita's second appearance in Cannes for Manto.

Last year, she released the film's promo.

Both Nandita and Nawaz are regulars at Cannes.

While Nandita served as a jury member, Nawaz has taken films like The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Miss Lovely, Liar's Dice and Raman Raghav 2.0.

Tillotama Shome will be traveling to Cannes with two films!

Her film, Rohena Gera's Sir, is in competition in the Critics Week.

It has been selected among seven films out of 1,100 viewed by the committee.

She also stars in Manto, in a cameo.

This is Tillotama's first Cannes outing even though she has worked in several award-winning films.

Film-maker Dinkar Rao's Asthi (Ashes) has been selected in the Court Metrage section, a short film corner at Cannes.

Asthi is about a girl named Meera who goes to Haridwar all alone to immerse her mother's ashes in the Ganga.

Played by Antara Rao, Meera faces a lot of conflict and sadness, as memories and the soothing voice of her mother, Saroja Devi, a classical singer, come back to haunt her.