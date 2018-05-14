rediff.com

Deepika travelled while Ranbir played

Last updated on: May 14, 2018 17:28 IST

What did Bollywood do over the last couple of days?

This weekend was all about travel, lunches and football games, as you can see from the pictures below...

 

Deepika Padukone, back from a hectic schedule at Cannes.

 

Kareena Kapoor was also spotted at the airport.

 

So was Kiara Advani.

 

Maanayata Dutt celebrated Mother's Day with her son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

 

Ranbir Kapoor took mom Neetu Singh out on Mother's Day.

 

Later in the day, he was out practising football.

 

Ranbir's cousin, Armaan Jain, was there as well.

 

Abhishek Bachchan joined the boys.

 

Marc Robinson was there too.

 

Dino Morea cycled to the game.

 

Television actor Shabbir Ahluwalia enjoyed a game of football too.

 

And there's Karan Wahi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Tags: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kareena Kapoor, Maanayata Dutt
 

