Deepika, Rekha, Vidya Balan bid goodbye to Sridevi

Last updated on: February 28, 2018 16:46 IST

Bollywood's last salute to Sridevi.

Almost *everyone* in Bollywood turned up to pay their last respects to Sridevi on Wednesday morning.

Her mortal remains were kept at the Celebrations Sports Club in Andheri, north west Mumbai -- a couple of buildings away from Green Acres, the apartment complex where Sridevi lived with her husband and two daughters.

Sridevi's body was brought to the venue at 9 am by her family.

Inside the hall, her family -- brothers-in-law Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, nephew Harshvardhan Kapoor and nieces Sonam and Rhea Kapoor -- stood in a corner, their eyes wet with tears.

Sridevi's daughters Jahnvi and Khushi were standing a little behind them.

A sombre, red-eyed, Boney Kapoor stood in a corner surrounded by his family and friends from the film fraternity.

The actor's mortal remains were draped in a red kanjeevaram sari, with a bindi on her forehead.

The hall had three entry points -- for VIPs, the media and the public. While the gates for the public opened after 10 am, fans from across the country had started queuing up to pay their last respects since 6 am.

Deepika Padukone.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Siddharth Roy Kapoor, wife Vidya Balan and brother Aditya Roy Kapur..

Isha Koppikar.

John Abraham.

Arjun Kapoor and Rohit Dhawan.

Sajid Khan.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter is making his Bollywood debut opposite Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak.

Television actress Delnaaz Irani can also be seen.

David Dhawan and Anees Bazmee.

Angad Bedi, left, and Shreyas Talpade.

Prem Chopra with wife Uma Chopra.

Rakesh Roshan and Robin Bhatt.

Neelam Kothari Soni and Sonali Bendre.

Sridevi will be missed by her colleagues and her fans.

Manish Malhotra accompanies Rekha.

The designer -- who was close to Sridevi -- broke down and was consoled by film-maker Karan Johar, who was also unable to control his grief.

Manish with Sophie Choudry.

Prakash Raj.

Siddhanth Kapoor, sister Shraddha Kapoor, mother Shivangi Kapoor, aunt Tejaswani Kolhapure.

Jackie Shroff with wife Ayesha Shroff and Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing.

Abbas, Mustan and Hussain Burmawala.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Vivek Oberoi with his father Suresh Oberoi and Govind Nihalani.

Bhavana Pandey and daughter Ananya.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

With inputs from PTI

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar