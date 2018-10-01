October 01, 2018 13:37 IST

The mommy to be has a fun time!

Neha Dhupia's baby shower was a grand celebration.

Some more scenes from the baby shower:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram

Angad Bedi posted this picture and wrote 'My baby's baby shower'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram

Another pic from Angad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

'Selfie time with the couple @angadbedi and @nehadhupia with @natasha_poonawalla @theshilpashetty' notes Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'cruz/Instagram

Ileana posted this pict and wrote: 'This gorgeous girl Some people just make you feel super warm and you can't help but want nothing but happiness for them.. @nehadhupia you are lovely and beautiful and fierce and fiery and I can't wait to see what an awesome mama you're gonna be so much love to you and @angadbedi and your entire lovely family! Congratulations lovely'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'Through thick and thin': Soha Ali Khan with Konkona Sen Sharma, Neha and Niranjana.