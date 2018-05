May 11, 2018 15:22 IST

Looking at Huma's golden moment at Cannes.

Huma Qureshi chose a gold look for her next Cannes outing.

After her pant suit fashion, Huma wore a golden Manish Malhotra gown to a party, and made pretty pictures.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/ Instagram

