Can you believe Soha is 40?

Happy sakpataudi!

Soha Ali Khan brought in the start to her fourth decade in style.

Soha's brother and sister-in-law were not around, we guess, because Kareena is mourning her dear grandmother's passing.

The Birthday Girl.

Soha with husband Kunal Kemmu.

Kunal posted this picture of Soha with daughter Inaaya Naumi and wrote 'The warmest and the cutest hugs are never in short supply with this little monkey at home. The Bestest Birthday hug'.

Saba Ali Khan, Soha's shy elder sister.

Sophie Choudry, without who no Bollywood bash is complete.

A very pregnant Neha Dhupia.

Karan Johar, who will have Soha's brother and niece as his first guests on season six of Koffee With Karan

Shashank Khaitan, who is all set to begin work on Rannbhoomi

Danish Aslam and Shruti Seth.

Karan, Shashank, Shruti, Danish.

Sumeet Vyas with wife Ekta Kaul and Anand Tiwari.

When will we see Saiyami Kher on the big screen again?

WATCH Soha Ali Khan's birthday celebration.

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti.

Konkona Sen Sharma, Shruti and Maria.

Maria, Soha, Shruti and Sanyuktha.

Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan Sharma.

Shreyas Talpade.

Gaurav Kapur with wife Kirat Bhattal.

Cyrus Sahukar.

