Box Office: Veere Di Wedding gets good opening

June 05, 2018 07:52 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Last week, there were three releases -- Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi Super Hero and Phamous.

Veere Di Wedding had an impressive opening weekend improving marginally on Saturday and Sunday. The film has appeal only for youth as the film is full of adult content and, hence, not family fare.

Bhavesh Joshi Super Hero and Phamous fail.

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran holds steady during its second weekend and emerges above average.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Veere Di Wedding

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas.

Director: Shashanka Ghosh.

What works: Locations and Sakshi Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

What doesn't: Weak script and editing.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Impressive opening.

Bhavesh Joshi

Cast: Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane.

What works: Harshvardhan Kapoor shows promise; is a fine, behavioural actor.

What doesn't: Motwane's storytelling lacks movement. Self Conscious Dialogues. Poor world building.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Phamous

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff, kay Kay Menon, Shriya Saran, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi.

Director: Karan Butani.

What works: Nothing.

What doesn't: Old, dated film with neither substance nor sense nor a story line.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Parmanu

Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Anuja Sathe.

Director: Abhishek Sharma.

What works: based on true events, fascinating script.

What doesn't: John Abraham performance, bad execution and lack of detailing.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Above average.

Bioscopewala

Cast: Danny Denzogpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra.

Director: Deb Medhekar.

What works: The tender bonding between Thapa and Danny and, of course, the storyline.

What doesn't: The story fails to convey the bitterness between Thapa and her father played by Adil Hussain.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Khajoor Pe Atke



Cast: Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Alka Amin, Dolly Ahluwalia, Nagesh Bhonsle, Suneeta Sengupta, Sanah Kapur, Vicky Arora, Prathamesh Parab.

Director: Harsh Chhaya.

What works: Terrific actors.

What doesn't: Chhaya's direction lacked conviction.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anshuman Jha, Ekavali Khanna, Brijendra Kala.

Director: Harish Vyas.

What works: Ekavali Khanna and Sanjay Mishra's performances.

What doesn't: Terrible second half, the supporting performances are just obligatory.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

High Jack

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Kumud Mishra, Sarthak Kakar, Mantra Mugdh, Muzammil Qureshi, Natasha Rastogi, Sarang Sathaye

Director: Akarsh Khurana.

What works: Music.

What doesn't: Weak narrative.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan, Arif Zakaria, Amruta Khanvilkar.

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

What works: Crisp editing , sharp camerawork and poignant music.

What doesn't: Alia struggles in pseudo-patriotic film.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Super Hit.

The Rediff Reviews: Sukanya Verma and Sreehari Nair

Hope Aur Hum

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah Sonali Kulkarni Aamir Bashir .

Director: Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

What works: The entire cast. The film is not melodramatic.

What doesn't: The film feels a bit disjointed.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.