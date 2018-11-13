Box office: Thugs Of Hindostan opens big, slides drastically

November 13, 2018 08:41 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Despite an extensive 5,000 screen release with enhanced admission rates and an extended weekend -- having released the film on Thursday, November 8 to cash in the Diwali holidays -- and solo release, Thugs Of Hindostan managed high collection figures only on its opening day.

The film slid drastically on the following days with even Sunday not doing well.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Thugs of Hindostan

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Lloyd Owen.

Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya.

What works: Aamir and Amitabh

What doesn't: everything else.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Opens big, slides drastically.

Jack & Dil

Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Evelyn Sharma, Amit Sadh.

Director: Sachin P Karande.

What works: Nothing!

What doesn't: Bad writing, bad comedy, witless film.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Lupt

Cast: Javed Jaffrey, Vijay Raaz, Niki Aneja Walia, Meenakshi Dixit, Karan Anand, ishab Chadha.

Director: Prabhuraj.

What works: Few scary moments at the start.

What doesn't: Predictable, loud, poor performances.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Baazaar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Rohan Mehra, Denzil Smith.

Director: Gauravv K Chawla.

What works: Saif Ali Khan.

What doesn't: Predictable.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Kaashi In Search of Ganga

Cast: Sharman Joshi, Aishwarya Devan, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra, Manoj Joshi, Manoj Pahwa, Paritosh Tripathi.

Director: Dhiraj Kumar.

What works: Sharman Joshi.

What doesn't: The rest of the film.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Dassehra

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tina Desai, Govind Namdeo, Murali Sharma.

Director: Manish Vatsalya.

What works: Good performances.

What doesn't: Average writing, excessive action.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Badhaai Ho

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra.

Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

What works: Well-written, wholesome, entertaining film.

What doesn't: Mishmash of Punjabi, Haryanvi and colloquial Hindi of Uttar Pradesh being spoken by the same characters.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Namastey England

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Satish Kaushik.

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

What works: Mallika Dua's special apperance.

What doesn't: Sketchy characters, bad writing, film drags.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Helicopter Eela

Cast: Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia.

Director: Pradeep Sarkar.

What works: Riddhi Sen.

What doesn't: The script.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

FryDay

Cast: Govinda, Varun Sharma, Digangana Suryavanshi.

Director: Abhishek Dogra.

What works: Govinda.

What doesn't: A slow start.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Tumbbad

Cast: Sohum Shah, Harish Khanna.

Director: Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi.

What works: Sohum Shah's performance; a fairytale vision.

What doesn't: The message isn't too original.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.