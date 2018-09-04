Box office: Stree scares off Yamla Pagla Deewana 3

September 04, 2018 09:00 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Stree ;does very well over the weekend; it's a hit already!

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se fails.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Stree

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee.

Director: Amar Kaushik.

What works: Abhishek Banerjee is good; some jokes hit the mark.

What doesn't: Most lines sound too self-aware; the messages seem force-fitted; lack of chemistry between actors.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda.

Director: Navaniat Singh.

What works: A few funny moments.

What doesn't: Predictable story.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Fails.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassi Gill.

Director: Mudassar Aziz.

What works: The scenes with Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra.

What doesn't: The jokes fall flat.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Genius

Cast: Utkarsh Sharma, Ishitha Chauhan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, KK Raina.

Director: Anil Sharma.

What works: Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

What doesn't: The whole film.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Gold

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal.

Director: Reema Kagti.

What works: Good supporting cast.

What doesn't: Akshay Kumar, in a sloppily written role.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Satyamev Jayate

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham, Aisha Sharma.

Director: Milap Zaveri.

What works: Good action.

What doesn't: Predictable twists, superficial emotions.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Vishwaroop II

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Waheeda Rehman.

Director: Kamal Haasan.

What works: Waheeda Rehman.

What doesn't: Slowest spy thriller ever made, random storylines are padded together.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Disaster.

Fanney Khan

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand, Divya Dutta.

Director: Atul Manjrekar.

What works: Anil Kapoor.

What doesn't: Ordinary soundtrack, long second half, silly story.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Karwaan

Cast: Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, Amala Akkineni.

Director: Akarsh Khurana.

What works: Irrfan, beautiful locations, good soundtrack.

What doesn't: Random sub-plots, tepid film.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Below average.

Mulk

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik, Ashutosh Rana.

Director: Anubhav Sinha.

What works: Manoj Pahwa.

What doesn't: The film turns social issues into happy, genre-based endeavours.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Below average.