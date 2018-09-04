Box office: Stree scares off Yamla Pagla Deewana 3

The hits and misses of the week.
Stree ;does very well over the weekend; it's a hit already!
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se fails.
Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.
Stree
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee.
Director: Amar Kaushik.
What works: Abhishek Banerjee is good; some jokes hit the mark.
What doesn't: Most lines sound too self-aware; the messages seem force-fitted; lack of chemistry between actors.
Number of weeks: New.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda.
Director: Navaniat Singh.
What works: A few funny moments.
What doesn't: Predictable story.
Number of weeks: New.
Box Office verdict: Fails.
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassi Gill.
Director: Mudassar Aziz.
What works: The scenes with Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra.
What doesn't: The jokes fall flat.
Number of weeks: 1.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Genius
Cast: Utkarsh Sharma, Ishitha Chauhan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, KK Raina.
Director: Anil Sharma.
What works: Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
What doesn't: The whole film.
Number of weeks: 1.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Gold
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal.
Director: Reema Kagti.
What works: Good supporting cast.
What doesn't: Akshay Kumar, in a sloppily written role.
Number of weeks: 2.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Satyamev Jayate
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham, Aisha Sharma.
Director: Milap Zaveri.
What works: Good action.
What doesn't: Predictable twists, superficial emotions.
Number of weeks: 2.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Vishwaroop II
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Waheeda Rehman.
Director: Kamal Haasan.
What works: Waheeda Rehman.
What doesn't: Slowest spy thriller ever made, random storylines are padded together.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Disaster.
Fanney Khan
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand, Divya Dutta.
Director: Atul Manjrekar.
What works: Anil Kapoor.
What doesn't: Ordinary soundtrack, long second half, silly story.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Karwaan
Cast: Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, Amala Akkineni.
Director: Akarsh Khurana.
What works: Irrfan, beautiful locations, good soundtrack.
What doesn't: Random sub-plots, tepid film.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Below average.
Mulk
Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik, Ashutosh Rana.
Director: Anubhav Sinha.
What works: Manoj Pahwa.
What doesn't: The film turns social issues into happy, genre-based endeavours.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Below average.
