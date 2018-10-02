Box Office: Slow start for Sui Dhaaga, but may do well

October 02, 2018 07:09 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Sui Dhaaga saw an average opening at the box office, but it has grown by leaps and bounds over the weekend to rate as above average. It is showing potential to do well through the week as well.

The other release, Pataakha is poor.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Sui Dhaaga

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav.

Director: Sharat Katariya.

What works: Good performances.

What doesn't: Gets preachy.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Above average.

Pataakha

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz, Namit Das.

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj.

What works: Sunil Grover.

What doesn't: Drags in the second half, too long.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Poor opening.

Village Rockstars

Cast: Bhanita Das, Manabendra Das.

Director: Rima Das.

What works: Story, direction, cast, everything.

What doesn't: Nothing.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Yami Gautam.

Director: Shree Narayan Singh.

What works: Divyendu Sharma.

What doesn't: Bad performances, weak script, too long.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Below average.

Manto

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande.

Director: Nandita Das.

What works: Good performances, well-directed.

What doesn't: Tough.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Ishqeria

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Richa Chadha.

Director: Prerna Wadhawan.

What works: Nothing!

What doesn't: Outdated story.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Manmarziyaan

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu.

Director: Anurag Kashyap.

What works: Good performances, well-directed.

What doesn't: An story idea.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Love Sonia

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadda, Riya Sisodiya, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Pawar.

Director: Tabrez Noorani.

What works: Brilliantly acted; beautifully directed; unflinching portrayal of a dark reality.

What doesn't: Lags toward the end.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Mitron

Cast: Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi.

Director: Nitin Kakkar.

What works: Kritika Kamra.

What doesn't: Jackky Bhagnani.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Laila Majnu

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri.

Director: Sajid Ali.

What works: Good music, breathtaking Kashmir.

What doesn't: The story is as old as the hills.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.