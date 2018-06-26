Box office: Race 3 won't hit 200 crores

June 26, 2018 08:17 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Despite an excellent opening at the box office, Race 3 has disappointed Salman Khan's fans.

The film started dropping after the first weekend, and saw a weak second weekend.

It will fall short of the Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Race 3

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala.

Director: Remo D'Souza.

What works: Good action sequences.

What doesn't: Too long, too loud, no story.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Average.

Kaala (in Hindi)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, Dileepan.

Director: Pa. Ranjith.

What works: Rajinikanth's style, the fabulous climax.

What doesn't: Very little action scenes from Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi disappoints.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Veere Di Wedding

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas.

Director: Shashanka Ghosh.

What works: Locations and Sakshi Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.

What doesn't: Weak script and editing.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Bhavesh Joshi

Cast: Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane.

What works: Harshvardhan Kapoor shows promise; is a fine, behavioural actor.

What doesn't: Motwane's storytelling lacks movement. Self-conscious dialogues.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Phamous

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff, kay Kay Menon, Shriya Saran, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi.

Director: Karan Butani.

What works: Nothing.

What doesn't: Old, dated film with neither substance nor sense nor a story line.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Parmanu

Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Anuja Sathe.

Director: Abhishek Sharma.

What works: Based on true events, fascinating script.

What doesn't: John Abraham performance, bad execution and lack of detailing.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Semi hit.

Bioscopewala

Cast: Danny Denzogpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra.

Director: Deb Medhekar.

What works: The tender bonding between Thapa and Danny and, of course, the storyline.

What doesn't: The story fails to convey the bitterness between Thapa and her father played by Adil Hussain.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Khajoor Pe Atke



Cast: Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Alka Amin, Dolly Ahluwalia, Nagesh Bhonsle, Suneeta Sengupta, Sanah Kapur, Vicky Arora, Prathamesh Parab.

Director: Harsh Chhaya.

What works: Terrific actors.

What doesn't: Chhaya's direction lacked conviction.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anshuman Jha, Ekavali Khanna, Brijendra Kala.

Director: Harish Vyas.

What works: Ekavali Khanna and Sanjay Mishra's performances.

What doesn't: Terrible second half, the supporting performances are just obligatory.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan, Arif Zakaria, Amruta Khanvilkar.

Director: Meghna Gulzar.

What works: Crisp editing , sharp camerawork and poignant music.

What doesn't: Alia struggles in pseudo-patriotic film.

Number of weeks: 6.

Box Office verdict: Super Hit.