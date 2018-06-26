Box office: Race 3 won't hit 200 crores

The hits and misses of the week.
Despite an excellent opening at the box office, Race 3 has disappointed Salman Khan's fans.
The film started dropping after the first weekend, and saw a weak second weekend.
It will fall short of the Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market.
Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.
Race 3
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala.
Director: Remo D'Souza.
What works: Good action sequences.
What doesn't: Too long, too loud, no story.
Number of weeks: 1.
Box Office verdict: Average.
Kaala (in Hindi)
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani, Dileepan.
Director: Pa. Ranjith.
What works: Rajinikanth's style, the fabulous climax.
What doesn't: Very little action scenes from Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi disappoints.
Number of weeks: 2.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Veere Di Wedding
Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Sumeet Vyas.
Director: Shashanka Ghosh.
What works: Locations and Sakshi Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.
What doesn't: Weak script and editing.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Bhavesh Joshi
Cast: Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Director: Vikramaditya Motwane.
What works: Harshvardhan Kapoor shows promise; is a fine, behavioural actor.
What doesn't: Motwane's storytelling lacks movement. Self-conscious dialogues.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Phamous
Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff, kay Kay Menon, Shriya Saran, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi.
Director: Karan Butani.
What works: Nothing.
What doesn't: Old, dated film with neither substance nor sense nor a story line.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Parmanu
Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Anuja Sathe.
Director: Abhishek Sharma.
What works: Based on true events, fascinating script.
What doesn't: John Abraham performance, bad execution and lack of detailing.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Semi hit.
Bioscopewala
Cast: Danny Denzogpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra.
Director: Deb Medhekar.
What works: The tender bonding between Thapa and Danny and, of course, the storyline.
What doesn't: The story fails to convey the bitterness between Thapa and her father played by Adil Hussain.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Khajoor Pe Atke
Cast: Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Alka Amin, Dolly Ahluwalia, Nagesh Bhonsle, Suneeta Sengupta, Sanah Kapur, Vicky Arora, Prathamesh Parab.
Director: Harsh Chhaya.
What works: Terrific actors.
What doesn't: Chhaya's direction lacked conviction.
Number of weeks: 5.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai
Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Anshuman Jha, Ekavali Khanna, Brijendra Kala.
Director: Harish Vyas.
What works: Ekavali Khanna and Sanjay Mishra's performances.
What doesn't: Terrible second half, the supporting performances are just obligatory.
Number of weeks: 5.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Raazi
Cast: Alia Bhatt Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan, Arif Zakaria, Amruta Khanvilkar.
Director: Meghna Gulzar.
What works: Crisp editing , sharp camerawork and poignant music.
What doesn't: Alia struggles in pseudo-patriotic film.
Number of weeks: 6.
Box Office verdict: Super Hit.
- The Rediff Reviews: Sukanya Verma and Sreehari Nair
this
Comment
article