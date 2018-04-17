Box Office: October is below average

April 17, 2018 09:01 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Varun Dhawan, cast in an unlikely role, can do little to carry October through.

It remains below average in its opening weekend.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu, Gitanjali Rao.

Director: Shoojit Sircar.

What works: Novel story, good performances.

What doesn't: Slow narrative.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Below average. The Rediff Review

Blackmail

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Anuja Sathe.

Director: Abhinay Deo.

What works: Good performances, well directed, never loses its sting.

What doesn't: Slow narrative.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Missing

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Annu Kapoor.

Director: Mukul Abhyankar.

What works: Nothing!

What doesn't: Monotonous and drab.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Baaghi 2

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda.

Director: Ahmed Khan.

What works: Tiger Shroff.

What doesn't: Laughable twists and characters, no plot.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Superhit.

Hichki

Cast: Rani Mukerji.

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra.

What works: Rani Mukerji.

What doesn't: Too predictable.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Raid

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla.

Director: Rajkumar Gupta.

What works: Ajay Devgn.

What doesn't: Sloppy editing, tame camerawork, poor background score, quite a few inconsistencies.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Average.

Hate Story 4

Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon, Gulshan Grover.

Director: Vishal Pandya.

What works: Good story.

What doesn't: Bad dialogues, poor direction.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Below Average.

3 Storeys

Cast: Richa Chadda, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija, Renuka Shahane, Aisha Ahmed, Ankit Rathi.

Director: Arjun Mukerjee.

What works: Good performances, the three stories are beautifully narrated, unconventional film.

What doesn't: Slow beginning.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Dil Juunglee

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal, Srishti Shrivastava, Ayesha Kaduskar.

Director: Aleya Sen.

What works: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem.

What doesn't: A silly love story.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Pari

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor.

Director: Prosit Roy.

What works: Good performances, Prosit Roy invests a lot in his characters and visuals, a good horror film.

What doesn't: Nervous start.

Number of weeks: 6.

Box Office verdict: Flop.