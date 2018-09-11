Box Office: Laila Majnu, Gali Guleiyan, Paltan flop

The hits and misses of the week.
Last week's releases -- Laila Manju, Gali Guleiyan Paltan -- fared poorly at the box office.
Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.
Laila Majnu
Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri.
Director: Sajid Ali.
What works: Good music, breathtaking Kashmir.
What doesn't: The story is as old as the hills.
Number of weeks: New.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Gali Guleiyan
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Om Singh, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami.
Director: Dipesh Jain.
What works: Dipesh Jain's virtuosic control over film craft, his unique artistic sensibility, the performances he extracts.
What doesn't: Jain's worldview is rather cold, the basic message seems fashionable than perceptive.
Number of weeks: New.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Paltan
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhant Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan.
Director: J P Dutta.
What works: Tough!
What doesn't: J P Dutta's clownish treatment of history and hard-earned triumph, poorly shot combat scenes.
Number of weeks: New.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Stree
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee.
Director: Amar Kaushik.
What works: Abhishek Banerjee is good; some jokes hit the mark.
What doesn't: Most lines sound too self-aware; the messages seem force-fitted; lack of chemistry between actors.
Number of weeks: 1.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda.
Director: Navaniat Singh.
What works: A few funny moments.
What doesn't: Predictable story.
Number of weeks: 1.
Box Office verdict: Fails.
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassi Gill.
Director: Mudassar Aziz.
What works: The scenes with Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra.
What doesn't: The jokes fall flat.
Number of weeks: 2.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Genius
Cast: Utkarsh Sharma, Ishitha Chauhan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, KK Raina.
Director: Anil Sharma.
What works: Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
What doesn't: The whole film.
Number of weeks: 2.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Gold
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal.
Director: Reema Kagti.
What works: Good supporting cast.
What doesn't: Akshay Kumar, in a sloppily written role.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Satyamev Jayate
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham, Aisha Sharma.
Director: Milap Zaveri.
What works: Good action.
What doesn't: Predictable twists, superficial emotions.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Vishwaroop II
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Waheeda Rehman.
Director: Kamal Haasan.
What works: Waheeda Rehman.
What doesn't: Slowest spy thriller ever made, random storylines are padded together.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Disaster.
