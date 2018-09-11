Box Office: Laila Majnu, Gali Guleiyan, Paltan flop

September 11, 2018 09:14 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Last week's releases -- Laila Manju, Gali Guleiyan Paltan -- fared poorly at the box office.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Laila Majnu

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri.

Director: Sajid Ali.

What works: Good music, breathtaking Kashmir.

What doesn't: The story is as old as the hills.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Gali Guleiyan

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Om Singh, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami.

Director: Dipesh Jain.

What works: Dipesh Jain's virtuosic control over film craft, his unique artistic sensibility, the performances he extracts.

What doesn't: Jain's worldview is rather cold, the basic message seems fashionable than perceptive.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Paltan

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhant Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan.

Director: J P Dutta.

What works: Tough!

What doesn't: J P Dutta's clownish treatment of history and hard-earned triumph, poorly shot combat scenes.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Stree

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee.

Director: Amar Kaushik.

What works: Abhishek Banerjee is good; some jokes hit the mark.

What doesn't: Most lines sound too self-aware; the messages seem force-fitted; lack of chemistry between actors.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda.

Director: Navaniat Singh.

What works: A few funny moments.

What doesn't: Predictable story.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Fails.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassi Gill.

Director: Mudassar Aziz.

What works: The scenes with Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra.

What doesn't: The jokes fall flat.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Genius

Cast: Utkarsh Sharma, Ishitha Chauhan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, KK Raina.

Director: Anil Sharma.

What works: Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

What doesn't: The whole film.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Gold

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal.

Director: Reema Kagti.

What works: Good supporting cast.

What doesn't: Akshay Kumar, in a sloppily written role.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Satyamev Jayate

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham, Aisha Sharma.

Director: Milap Zaveri.

What works: Good action.

What doesn't: Predictable twists, superficial emotions.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Vishwaroop II

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Waheeda Rehman.

Director: Kamal Haasan.

What works: Waheeda Rehman.

What doesn't: Slowest spy thriller ever made, random storylines are padded together.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Disaster.