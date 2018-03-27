Box Office: Hichki opens slowly, improves over weekend

March 27, 2018 08:33 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Rani Mukerji's Hichki took a slow start at the box office, but improved over the weekend. The film will have to sustain through the new week to be on the safe side.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Hichki

Cast: Rani Mukerji.

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra.

What works: Rani Mukerji.

What doesn't: Too predictable.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Slow start.

Raid

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla.

Director: Rajkumar Gupta.

What works: Ajay Devgn.

What doesn't: Sloppy editing, tame camerawork, poor background score, quite a few inconsistencies.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Average.

Hate Story 4

Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon, Gulshan Grover.

Director: Vishal Pandya.

What works: Good story.

What doesn't: Bad dialogues, poor direction.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Below Average.

3 Storeys

Cast: Richa Chadda, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija, Renuka Shahane, Aisha Ahmed, Ankit Rathi.

Director: Arjun Mukerjee.

What works: Good performances, the three stories are beautifully narrated, unconventional film.

What doesn't: Slow beginning.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Dil Juunglee

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal, Srishti Shrivastava, Ayesha Kaduskar.

Director: Aleya Sen.

What works: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem.

What doesn't: A silly love story.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Pari

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor.

Director: Prosit Roy.

What works: Good performances, Prosit Roy invests a lot in his characters and visuals, a good horror film.

What doesn't: Nervous start.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Veerey Ki Wedding

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kriti Kharbanda.

Director: Ashu Trikha.

What works: Jimmy Sheirgill.

What doesn't: Predictable and messy affair.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh.

Director: Luv Ranjan.

What works: A delightful supporting cast.

What doesn't: Lowbrow laughs.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Welcome to New York

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Director: Chakri Toleti.

What works: Salman Khan's cameo.

What doesn't: The rest of the film!

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Aiyaary

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher.

Director: Neeraj Pandey.

What works: Manoj Bajpayee, Kumud Mishra.

What doesn't: Poor direction, script, female characters are not drawn out.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.