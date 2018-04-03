Box Office: Baaghi 2 is a hit

The hits and misses of the week.
Tiger Shroff has worked his magic at the box office again.
Baaghi 2 saw an outstanding opening weekend and is already a hit.
Rani Mukerji's Hichki had a slow start at the box office, but it has improved since then. The film is now a hit.
Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.
Baaghi 2
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda.
Director: Ahmed Khan.
What works: Tiger Shroff.
What doesn't: Laughable twists and characters, no plot.
Number of weeks: New.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Hichki
Cast: Rani Mukerji.
Director: Siddharth P Malhotra.
What works: Rani Mukerji.
What doesn't: Too predictable.
Number of weeks: 1.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Raid
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla.
Director: Rajkumar Gupta.
What works: Ajay Devgn.
What doesn't: Sloppy editing, tame camerawork, poor background score, quite a few inconsistencies.
Number of weeks: 2.
Box Office verdict: Average.
Hate Story 4
Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon, Gulshan Grover.
Director: Vishal Pandya.
What works: Good story.
What doesn't: Bad dialogues, poor direction.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Below Average.
3 Storeys
Cast: Richa Chadda, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija, Renuka Shahane, Aisha Ahmed, Ankit Rathi.
Director: Arjun Mukerjee.
What works: Good performances, the three stories are beautifully narrated, unconventional film.
What doesn't: Slow beginning.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Dil Juunglee
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal, Srishti Shrivastava, Ayesha Kaduskar.
Director: Aleya Sen.
What works: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem.
What doesn't: A silly love story.
Number of weeks: 3.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Pari
Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor.
Director: Prosit Roy.
What works: Good performances, Prosit Roy invests a lot in his characters and visuals, a good horror film.
What doesn't: Nervous start.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Veerey Ki Wedding
Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kriti Kharbanda.
Director: Ashu Trikha.
What works: Jimmy Sheirgill.
What doesn't: Predictable and messy affair.
Number of weeks: 4.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh.
Director: Luv Ranjan.
What works: A delightful supporting cast.
What doesn't: Lowbrow laughs.
Number of weeks: 5.
Box Office verdict: Hit.
Welcome to New York
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur.
Director: Chakri Toleti.
What works: Salman Khan's cameo.
What doesn't: The rest of the film!
Number of weeks: 5.
Box Office verdict: Flop.
