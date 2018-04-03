Box Office: Baaghi 2 is a hit

April 03, 2018 11:19 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Tiger Shroff has worked his magic at the box office again.

Baaghi 2 saw an outstanding opening weekend and is already a hit.

Rani Mukerji's Hichki had a slow start at the box office, but it has improved since then. The film is now a hit.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Baaghi 2

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda.

Director: Ahmed Khan.

What works: Tiger Shroff.

What doesn't: Laughable twists and characters, no plot.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Hichki

Cast: Rani Mukerji.

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra.

What works: Rani Mukerji.

What doesn't: Too predictable.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Raid

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla.

Director: Rajkumar Gupta.

What works: Ajay Devgn.

What doesn't: Sloppy editing, tame camerawork, poor background score, quite a few inconsistencies.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Average.

Hate Story 4

Cast: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena, Ihana Dhillon, Gulshan Grover.

Director: Vishal Pandya.

What works: Good story.

What doesn't: Bad dialogues, poor direction.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Below Average.

3 Storeys

Cast: Richa Chadda, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija, Renuka Shahane, Aisha Ahmed, Ankit Rathi.

Director: Arjun Mukerjee.

What works: Good performances, the three stories are beautifully narrated, unconventional film.

What doesn't: Slow beginning.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Dil Juunglee

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal, Srishti Shrivastava, Ayesha Kaduskar.

Director: Aleya Sen.

What works: Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem.

What doesn't: A silly love story.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Pari

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor.

Director: Prosit Roy.

What works: Good performances, Prosit Roy invests a lot in his characters and visuals, a good horror film.

What doesn't: Nervous start.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Veerey Ki Wedding

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kriti Kharbanda.

Director: Ashu Trikha.

What works: Jimmy Sheirgill.

What doesn't: Predictable and messy affair.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh.

Director: Luv Ranjan.

What works: A delightful supporting cast.

What doesn't: Lowbrow laughs.

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Welcome to New York

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Director: Chakri Toleti.

What works: Salman Khan's cameo.

What doesn't: The rest of the film!

Number of weeks: 5.

Box Office verdict: Flop.