Box Office: Andhadhun gets good word-of-mouth, LoveYatri is poor

The hits and misses of the week.

Andhadhun had a weak opening, but the good word-of-mouth helped it grow with leaps and bounds over the weekend. It is expected hold steady through the week and should emerge a plus film.

LoveYatri remains below average.

Sui Dhaaga has sustained fairly well through the first week as well as in its second weekend and fares average.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Andhadhun

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Tabu.

Director: Sriram Raghavan.

What works: Great performances, excellent story line with a lot of twists, good direction.

What doesn't: Too long.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Good word-of-mouth.

LoveYatri

Cast: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ram Kapoor.

Director: Abhiraj Minawala.

What works: Colourful costumes.

What doesn't: Poor performances, boring film.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Below average.

Sui Dhaaga

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav.

Director: Sharat Katariya.

What works: Good performances.

What doesn't: Gets preachy.

Number of weeks: 1

Box Office verdict: Average.

Pataakha

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz, Namit Das.

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj.

What works: Sunil Grover.

What doesn't: Drags in the second half, too long.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Village Rockstars

Cast: Bhanita Das, Manabendra Das.

Director: Rima Das.

What works: Story, direction, cast, everything.

What doesn't: Nothing.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Yami Gautam.

Director: Shree Narayan Singh.

What works: Divyendu Sharma.

What doesn't: Bad performances, weak script, too long.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Below average.

Manto

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande.

Director: Nandita Das.

What works: Good performances, well-directed.

What doesn't: Tough.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Ishqeria

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Richa Chadha.

Director: Prerna Wadhawan.

What works: Nothing!

What doesn't: Outdated story.

Number of weeks: 2.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Manmarziyaan

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu.

Director: Anurag Kashyap.

What works: Good performances, well-directed.

What doesn't: An story idea.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Flop.