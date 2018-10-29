Bollywood misses Sridevi on Karva Chauth

Last updated on: October 29, 2018 14:10 IST

'Miss you so much Sri'.

Every year, Sunita Kapoor celebrates Karva Chauth with family and friends at her bungalow in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

The commemoration of the Hindu ritual on Saturday, October 27, had one sad difference from years past: Sridevi, Sunita's sister-in-law, wasn't there.

Anil Kapoor.

Sunita Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

Sunita posted this picture and noted, 'Karva Chauth.. Miss you so much Sri'. Standing behind Sunita in the orange sari is Rashmi Thackeray whose husband Uddhav heads the Shiv Sena.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

Another pic where she writes, 'It's a full house.. miss you Sri'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

Sunita also posted a mehendi Instapic and wrote: 'Mehendi, friends, fun. Karva Chauth'.

Maheep Kapoor, Sunita's other sister-in-law, with husband Sanjay Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep too noted: 'Karvachauth ... miss you Sri'.

Karuna Dhawan and husband David Dhawan.

Reema Jain and husband Manoj Jain.

Neelam and husband Samir Soni.

Manila Santoshi, one of Sridevi's dear friends, with her husband Rajkumar Santoshi.

Padmini Kolhapure and husband Pradeep 'Tutu' Sharma.

Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani.

Krishika Lulla and husband Sunil Lulla.

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher.

Bhavna Pandey and Chunky Pandey.

Renu Chopra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar