Bigg Boss, now in Marathi. Meet the contestants

April 16, 2018 16:36 IST

The fight for TRPs begins!

Now, you can watch Bigg Boss in Marathi.

The popular reality show premiered on Sunday, April 15, and saw an interesting line-up of Marathi celebrities.

Mahesh Manjrekar hosts the show.

So, just who are these celebs vying for TRPs? Take a look:

Jui Gadkari

A trained classical singer and Kathak dancer, Jui has worked in shows like Bajirao Mastani and Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena.

Rajesh Shringarpore

Rajesh was recently seen in Arjun Rampal's Daddy.

Resham Tipnis

Remember Resham from Baazigar, where she played Shilpa Shetty's friend?

Vineet Bhonde

Vineet was seen in Nishikant Kamat's Dombivali Fast.

Aastad Kale

This Pune-born actor started learning music at the age of four. He's popular for playing the lead in Puddhca Pau.

Bhushan Kadu

Bhushan has worked in films, television and theatre.

Usha Nadkarni

The film and television veteran is the oldest contestant on the show. Go Ushatai

Anil Thatte

Journalist Anil published the Marathi publication, Gaganbhedi.

Smita Gondkar

A stunt biker, Smita has worked in Marathi films Satya-More Than Human, Hip Hip Hurrah and Bayko No 1.

Aarti Solanki

Aarti was seen in Anurag Kashyap's Ugly.

Megha Dhade

Megha made her acting debut in the Marathi film Matter in 2012.

Pushkar Jog

After starting out as a child actor, Pushkar has done Marathi films like Zabardast and Satya.

Sai Lokur

Sai made her debut with Kapil Sharma in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Rujuta Dharmadhikari

She has worked in the Marathi horror show Ratris Kehl Chale.

Sushant Shelar

Sushant is best known for 2013's Duniyadari.