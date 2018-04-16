Bigg Boss, now in Marathi. Meet the contestants

The fight for TRPs begins!
Now, you can watch Bigg Boss in Marathi.
The popular reality show premiered on Sunday, April 15, and saw an interesting line-up of Marathi celebrities.
Mahesh Manjrekar hosts the show.
So, just who are these celebs vying for TRPs? Take a look:
Jui Gadkari
A trained classical singer and Kathak dancer, Jui has worked in shows like Bajirao Mastani and Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena.
Rajesh Shringarpore
Rajesh was recently seen in Arjun Rampal's Daddy.
Resham Tipnis
Remember Resham from Baazigar, where she played Shilpa Shetty's friend?
Vineet Bhonde
Vineet was seen in Nishikant Kamat's Dombivali Fast.
Aastad Kale
This Pune-born actor started learning music at the age of four. He's popular for playing the lead in Puddhca Pau.
Bhushan Kadu
Bhushan has worked in films, television and theatre.
Usha Nadkarni
The film and television veteran is the oldest contestant on the show. Go Ushatai
Anil Thatte
Journalist Anil published the Marathi publication, Gaganbhedi.
Smita Gondkar
A stunt biker, Smita has worked in Marathi films Satya-More Than Human, Hip Hip Hurrah and Bayko No 1.
Aarti Solanki
Aarti was seen in Anurag Kashyap's Ugly.
Megha Dhade
Megha made her acting debut in the Marathi film Matter in 2012.
Pushkar Jog
After starting out as a child actor, Pushkar has done Marathi films like Zabardast and Satya.
Sai Lokur
Sai made her debut with Kapil Sharma in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.
Rujuta Dharmadhikari
She has worked in the Marathi horror show Ratris Kehl Chale.
Sushant Shelar
Sushant is best known for 2013's Duniyadari.
