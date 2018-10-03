Bigg Boss 12: Was Anup Jalota-Jasleen's break-up for real? VOTE!

October 03, 2018 16:01 IST

Is this couple for real in Bigg Boss 12?

IMAGE: Jasleen and Anup Jalota on Bigg Boss 12.

Are Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu faking their relationship?

The couple told us different stories before they entered Bigg Boss 12.

While Jasleen said 'everything is real' the master singer said they have a 'guru-shishya rishta.'

You can read the interview here.

In the latest episode of the reality show, Jalota decided to end his three year relationship with Jasleen.

It all started with the nomination task.

The task required the singles to kidnap a member of the jodis and ask for ransom.

The jodi member who was not kidnapped would have to give the ransom and make a sacrifice o save his/her teammate.

As part of the task, 'kidnapper' Dipika asked Jasleen to save Jalota by chopping off her hair and throwing her clothes and make-up kit.

Jasleen refused.

This obviously came as a shock to Jalota and he urged Bigg Boss to end his partnership with Jasleen, and said he wanted to compete as a 'single'.

Jasleen, he said, gave preference to materialistic things over him and the relationship had failed to stand the test of time.

Contestants tried to convince him not to call off their relationship over a task, but he remained unmoved.

IMAGE: Jasleen and Jalota get emotional.

There has been speculation over their relationship -- that they have been faking it for the sake of the show.

What do you think, dear readers?

Is this break-up for real? VOTE!