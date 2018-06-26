Awww! Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula celebrate Arjun's birthday

June 26, 2018 14:47 IST

Happy birthday, Arjun!

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 33rd birthday with his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi and dad Boney Kapoor.

He cut his birthday cake at midnight, even as his family took to social media to wish and express their love for him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun cuts his birthday cake at the stroke of midnight.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After their mother Sridevi passed away, Janhvi and Khushi's spirits have been boosted by their brother Arjun and elder sister Anshula's love and support.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Arjun was in England when the trailer of Dhadak was launched, but he made sure to wish Janhvi good luck.

'Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct.'

'It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I’m certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Khushi with her dad.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The adorable Birthday Boy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi posted a picture of herself with Arjun, Anshula and Khushi and wrote, 'You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Anshula posted a throwback picture from their childhood and and wrote: 'Happy birthday Bhai You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart.'

'You've always been our 'protector' & my anchor in more ways than one -- my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone.'

'I will always be grateful that you've been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed.'

'Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn't have you be any other way love you to infinity.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor, Arjun's paternal aunt, posts a cute throwback picture. Arjun is very close to his chotte chachu Sanjay Kapoor and chachi Maheep Kapoor.