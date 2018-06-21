rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Avika, Ragini, Riddhi, Jasmine... watch Incredibles 2

Avika, Ragini, Riddhi, Jasmine... watch Incredibles 2

June 21, 2018 14:54 IST

Telly folk catch the latest Pixar classic.

Incredibles 2 has been a huge hit at the US box office.

Sukanya Verma, our reviewer, raved about the movie and gave it 4 stars.

Telly folk and their families watched Incredibles 2 on Wednesday, a couple of days before the public does.

 

Avika Gor.

 

Ragini Khanna.

 

Riddhi Dogra.

 

Jasmine Bhasin.

 

Meera Deosthale.

 

Riddheema Tiwari.

 

Namik Paul.

 

Rajat Bharmecha.

 

Param Singh.

 

Meiyang Chang.

 

Indraneil Sengupta took his daughter Meera for the screening.

 

Hiten Tejwani with his kids, Neevan and Katya.

 

Iqbal Khan, his wife Sneha, daughter Ammaara (in the blue dress) and her friend.

 

Hina Khan with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

 

Rajeev Paul and a friend.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
Tags: Meera Deosthale, Avika Gor, Ragini Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, Incredibles
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use