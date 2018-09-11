As Dabangg turns 8, Salman REVEALS something big!

September 11, 2018 14:35 IST

Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost!

Salman Khan's blockbuster Dabangg released exactly eight years ago on September 10, 2010.

The film was special because Sonakshi Sinha, who is now in the big league, made her acting debut in Dabangg.

Salman and Sona got nostalgic and shared throwback pictures from the film on their respective Instagram accounts.

They also revealed that the third installment of the film will hit theatres next year.

Salman posted a picture and wrote, 'Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko... thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey...see u in #Dabangg3 next year.'

Sonakshi shared a pic and captioned it, '8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazSkhan, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love see u in #dabangg3 next year.'

