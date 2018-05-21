Another Bachchan to act!

May 21, 2018 11:29 IST

Shweta Bachchan Nanda will share screen space with her dad.

Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable picture with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda when she was a child and another recent picture and wrote 'I held her hand then.. I hold it now.. and shall ever do so.. Shweta my first born..'

Shweta is all set to make her acting debut in a Kalyan Jewellers commercial.

She will star alongside her dad, the brand ambassador for Kalyan Jewellers.

Her mom Jaya Bachchan -- who featured in Kalyan Jewellers commercials alongside her husband -- may want to keep away from ads after her recent re-election to the Rajya Sabha for a six-year term.

In a recent ad for an air-conditioner brand, the Jaya part was essayed by Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Shweta has always kept away from acting, choosing to marry early.

Her mother-in-law Ritu Nanda is the late movie legend Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter.