Anil Kapoor watches Blackmail

Last updated on: April 04, 2018 14:08 IST

A screening every day!

The makers of Blackmail are making sure that none of their friends from the industry miss the movie which releases this Friday, April 6.

Yet another screening of the Irrfan Khan starrer was held on Tuesday at Sunny Super Sound, Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Anil Kapoor in his Race 3 look.

Kirti Kulhari, one of the film's lead actors.

Akshay Oberoi.

Arunoday Singh, who will be seen after a long time in Blackmail.

The Muchhal siblings, Palak and Palash.

Anup Soni.

Salim Merchant.

Director Abhinay Deo.

Producer Sangeeta Ahir with her politician husband Sachin Ahir.

Ad Guru Prahlad Kakkar with wife Mitali.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar