April 03, 2018 14:35 IST

Happy birthday, Ayaan!

Telugu star Allu Arjun's son Ayaan turned four, and it was time for a round of celebrations!

The star posted some pictures on Instagram and wrote, 'Happy Birthday to my Bestie , my Bunch of Happiness , My Baby Boy Ayaan'

His daughter Arha turned one last November.

Allu Arjun got married to Sneha Reddy in 2011.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram