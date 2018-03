Akshay, Jackie watch Baaghi 2 with Tiger, Disha

March 30, 2018 14:10 IST

Family and friends cheer Team Baaghi!

The Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 hit screens on Friday, March 30, and the film-makers hosted a special screening for family and friends.

The Ahmed Khan directed, Sajid Nadiadwala produced Baaghi 2 is a sequel to Baaghi, a clean hit!

Will Baaghi 2 score another success for Tiger?

Disha, a vision in white.

The super cool Shroffs: Tiger with dad Jackie and sister Krishna.

Akshay Kumar.

Suniel Shetty and wife Mana.

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur.

Huma Qureshi's choice of outfit was pretty impressive.

Chunky Panday hides behind daughter Ananya.

Vivek Oberoi and wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi.

Ahmed Khan, wife Shaira and son Azaan.

Gulshan Grover.

Subhash Ghai.

Ayesha Shroff, Tiger's mom, and Wardha Nadiadwala, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife.

Music mogul Bhushan Kumar.

Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita.

Avinash Gowariker with wife Shazia.

Sajid Nadiadwala and son Sufyan.

Darshan Kumar, who is a part of Baaghi 2.

Sajid, Akshay, Sajid Khan.

Rinzing Denzongpa, Danny's son and Tiger's buddy, with his grandmom.

Manmohan Shetty.

Poonam Dhillon.

Sanket Bhosle.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar