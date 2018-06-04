Aishwarya's lovely wish for Amitabh and Jaya!

June 04, 2018 17:48 IST

Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 45th anniversary!

Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has posted many cute pictures since she debuted on Instagram and this definitely one of the cutest.

A lovely family photo, it has Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan with their granddaughter Aaradhya, grandson Agastya Nanda and Aishwarya.

While sharing this picture, the Bachchan bahu wrote, 'Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless'

Amitabh and Jaya got married on June 3, 1973, and celebrated 45 years of togetherness yesterday.

Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan also wished his parents and posted a picture from the film, Abhimaan: 'I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter

Big B thanked all those who wished him and tweeted a very old picture with Jaya: ' They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary .. my gratitude and love ..'

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out and he is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.