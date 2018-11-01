Aishwarya celebrates birthday with family

November 01, 2018 15:30 IST

The other half of Aishwarya's family, who you don't usually see.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a quiet birthday celebration at her Mumbai home with family and close friends in attendance.

While Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were missing, Ash's mom Vrinda Rai was present along with son-in-law Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

She also shared an adorable picture of herself with her mom and her father's photo frame in the background and wrote, 'Thank you BOTH...BLESSED...LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

On Thursday morning, the birthday girl zoomed off to Goa along with her hubby and daughter for a quick getaway. Before leaving, Ash posted a selfie and captioned it, 'LOVE'.

Meanwhile, birthday messages have been pouring in for Aishwarya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Devdas co-star Madhuri Dixit posted an Instapic and said, 'Sending you my love & good wishes on your birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb May you have a blessed year ahead filled with love, joy and happiness'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram

Sharing a throwback picture of Ash, makeup artiste Mickey Contractor wished her on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

'Happy Birthday Wife. I love you! #MyHappyPlace,' Abhishek wrote along with a beautiful picture of the two.