Aishwarya celebrates birthday with family

The other half of Aishwarya's family, who you don't usually see.
Last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a quiet birthday celebration at her Mumbai home with family and close friends in attendance.
While Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were missing, Ash's mom Vrinda Rai was present along with son-in-law Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.
She also shared an adorable picture of herself with her mom and her father's photo frame in the background and wrote, 'Thank you BOTH...BLESSED...LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.'
On Thursday morning, the birthday girl zoomed off to Goa along with her hubby and daughter for a quick getaway. Before leaving, Ash posted a selfie and captioned it, 'LOVE'.
Meanwhile, birthday messages have been pouring in for Aishwarya.
Devdas co-star Madhuri Dixit posted an Instapic and said, 'Sending you my love & good wishes on your birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb May you have a blessed year ahead filled with love, joy and happiness'.
Sharing a throwback picture of Ash, makeup artiste Mickey Contractor wished her on Instagram.
'Happy Birthday Wife. I love you! #MyHappyPlace,' Abhishek wrote along with a beautiful picture of the two.
