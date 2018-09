September 17, 2018 11:47 IST

Is Aishwarya praying for Manmarziyaan's success?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out with mum Vrinda and daughter Aaradhya to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings at the GBT Mandal Pandal in King Circle, north central Mumbai.

The trio were surrounded by security, media and devotees as they made their way in and out of the pandal.