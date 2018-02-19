Airport Fashion: Tips from Raveena, Vaani, Hrithik

Last updated on: February 19, 2018 15:12 IST

Bollywood gets ready to fly.

Yes, there *is* something called 'airport fashion' and we saw it in full display over the weekend.

Film folk were clicked at Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji International airport looking very, very glam.

See what we mean:

Raveena Tandon gets super stylish as she takes a flight to Delhi for the Shiv Nader Conclave in Noida.

Is Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor wearing leather pants?!

Shruti Haasan takes a flight to Chennai.

Hrithik Roshan returns from Delhi. He was there for a RADO launch, for which he is brand ambassador.

Ameesha Patel heads to Delhi for a wedding.

We love singer Neha Kakkar's shades!

Asha Bhosle, who was honoured with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award on Friday, gets ready to fly.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar