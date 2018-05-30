Aamir, Kiran celebrate Mansoor's birthday

Last updated on: May 30, 2018 20:46 IST

Happy birthday, Mansoor!

Aamir Khan and his family celebrated cousin Mansoor Khan's 60th birthday.

His mother Zeenat Hussain, sister Farhat, daughter Ira, wife Kiran Rao and son Azad accompanied Aamir to Connoor, where Mansoor and his wife Tina have relocated after he stopped making movies.

Mansoor and Aamir worked on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Akele Hum Akele Tum. The cousins also produced Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, their nephew Imran Khan's movie debut.

Kiran, Azad and Aamir at the breakfast table.

Aamir in conversation with his ammi and Farhat.

A candid capture of the father and son.

Time for a feast with the birthday boy.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan/Twitter