Vote! More than 5 million people are trying Dry January. Will you?

January 03, 2018 09:20 IST

It's a 'New Year, New You' trend that helps you lose weight AND save money!

If you are one of those who have set fitness goals as part of the 'New Year, New Me' resolutions, then 'Dry January' might just be the quick fix you need.

'Dry January', which basically involves saying bye to the booze for an entire month, is growing as an annual tradition with every passing year.

For some, it's part of a New Year's resolution to drink less. For some, it's a way to 'detox' from excessive drinking over the holidays. And some others try it for the multiple health benefits.

Alcohol Concern, which brings together a network of individuals and organisations who work on issues associated with alcohol, and champions Dry January, says 31 days without booze 'enables you to take control of your relationship with alcohol... why do we drink it, what does it do, and how can we reduce the harm it can cause?'

Listing the many reasons one should participate in Dry January, Alcohol Concern says, it helps people reset their relationship with alcohol -- 'realise you don't need it'. Public Health England, which endorses the campaign, concurs. According to the latter Dry January is based on sound behavioural principles and it helps re-set drinking patterns for weeks or even months.

The health benefits, Alcohol Concern says, include feeling 'healthier and happier as you sleep better, your skin improves, [and] you lose weight.'

Additionally, decreasing alcohol intake could also reduce the risk of cancer. While not everyone who drinks alcohol will develop the deadly condition, there is a definite link. Studies claim that alcohol causes around 4 percent of all cancers in the UK. Types include mouth cancer, liver cancer, bowel cancer, breast cancer, pharyngeal cancer, and oesophageal cancer.

An added benefit, Alcohol Concern points out, is 'more money in your pocket.'

Dry January began small in England in 2013 -- with an estimated 4,350 sign ups -- and has grown to an estimated 5 million sign ups from around the world this year.

Are you one of them?