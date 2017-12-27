rediff.com

Virushka Reception: They outshone Kohli and Dhoni!

Last updated on: December 27, 2017 17:43 IST

Meet the best dressed WAGs this wedding season.

Virat and Anushka

Team India skipper Virat Kohli couldn't keep his eyes off his bride in gold.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

 

Dhoni and Sakshi

Former cricket captain M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi opted for pink, the most popular colour of Virushka's Mumbai reception.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

 

Rohit Sharma and Ritika

Acting Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh also chose pink.
The couple marked their second anniversary this month with Sharma's third double ton.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

 

Sunil Chhetri and Sonam Bhattacharya

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri's wife Sonam Bhattacharya opted for the other popular colour of the evening -- gold.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

 

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Former pace bowler Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge was the quintessential new bride in her Anju Modi lehenga.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

 

Shikhar and Aesha Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha rocked the lehenga like a star.
Photograph: @aesha.dhawan5/Instagram.

 

Umesh Yadav and Tanya Wadhwa

Umesh Yadav's wife Tanya Wadhwa's outfit reflected her own design skills.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

 

Ajinkya Rahane and Aditya Dhopavkar

Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika stood out in an anarkali with just the right amount of fuss in the sleeves.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

 

Parthiv Patel and Radhika Dhopavkar

Parthiv Patel's wife Avni proved why traditional weaves are always in.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
 

 

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta

Tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi's wife, actress Lara Dutta, chose a Tarun Tahiliani anarkali in georgette brocade.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau in Mumbai
