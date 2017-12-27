Virushka Reception: They outshone Kohli and Dhoni!

Meet the best dressed WAGs this wedding season.
Team India skipper Virat Kohli couldn't keep his eyes off his bride in gold.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Former cricket captain M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi opted for pink, the most popular colour of Virushka's Mumbai reception.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Acting Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh also chose pink.
The couple marked their second anniversary this month with Sharma's third double ton.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
The couple marked their second anniversary this month with Sharma's third double ton.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri's wife Sonam Bhattacharya opted for the other popular colour of the evening -- gold.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Former pace bowler Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge was the quintessential new bride in her Anju Modi lehenga.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha rocked the lehenga like a star.
Photograph: @aesha.dhawan5/Instagram.
Photograph: @aesha.dhawan5/Instagram.
Umesh Yadav's wife Tanya Wadhwa's outfit reflected her own design skills.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika stood out in an anarkali with just the right amount of fuss in the sleeves.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Parthiv Patel's wife Avni proved why traditional weaves are always in.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Tennis icon Mahesh Bhupathi's wife, actress Lara Dutta, chose a Tarun Tahiliani anarkali in georgette brocade.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.
