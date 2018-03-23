Don't miss! Adorable pics of sparrows

Last updated on: March 23, 2018 15:10 IST

Do you miss spotting sparrows in your neighbourhood? Then these pics will put a smile on your face.

We'd asked you, dear readers, to share photographs of sparrows.

Here are some of the best entries we received from you.

We begin with Colin J deSa's pic of a sparrow in its nest.

Hetal Shah from Ahmedabad took this pic during a visit to Jodhpur.

Can you spot the sparrow? Atulyan Padmanabhan from Mumbai shared this pic.

Next we have Prasad Sakharekar's pic of a thirsty sparrow quenching its thirst.

Finally we end with Manas Mukul's pic of a house sparrow basking in the summer.