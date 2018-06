June 24, 2018 10:05 IST

We bring you the best of India's photographs from readers.

You can share your #India-Photos too!

Inside Ahilya fort in Madhya Pradesh. Photo by Debmalya Mazumder

A view of Nandadevi raj jat yatra in Uttarakhand. Photo by Mahipal Negi

Palanki Narayana also shared this photograph of Ahilya Fort on the banks of Narmada.

A view of the temple inside Ahilya fort near Narmada river. Photo by Debmalya Mazumder

Another view of Ahilya fort in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Photo by Debmalya Mazumder

The fort is now converted into a heritage hotel. Photo by Debmalya Mazumder

Follow this link to post the best of your #India-Photos and we will publish them right here on Rediff.com!

You can see all the published photographs here!

Disclaimer: The photographs featured in this series are, to the best of our knowledge, original entries submitted by readers.

Rediff.com does not assume any responsibility for their originality.