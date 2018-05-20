Travel across 59 countries on the world's longest cruise

May 20, 2018 08:32 IST

It will take you 245 days to complete the journey.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: neufal54/ Pixabay.com

Cruising is the best way to travel, but not all of them helps you to travel around the whole world.

Viking Cruises is now offering a 245-day Ultimate World Cruise, reported Travel and Leisure.

The eight-month cruise will visit six continents, 59 countries and 113 ports, starting at $92,990 (approximately ₹63,27,503).

Fares go up to $269,990 for the Owner's Suite.

The itinerary will set a record as the world's longest continuous cruise when it takes off from London on August 31, 2019.

The cruise starts in England, crosses the Atlantic to Canada, down the eastern coast of the United States, through the Caribbean, down the Amazon through Brazil, then around South America, up through the west coast of Central America, through the South Pacific, around New Zealand and Australia, up Eastern Asia, through the Middle East, across the Mediterranean and back up to England.

Passengers can also sign up for half segments.